Poland's April car production rises 4.6 pct year on year

WARSAW May 9 Poland's car production rose 4.6 percent year on year in April, with the industry's output for the month at its highest level since 2011, industry monitor Samar said on Monday.

The industry produced 61,984 cars last month, Samar said. Compared with March, however, production was down 4.8 percent.

The production increase comes against a backdrop of rising vehicle sales in the country.

New car sales in April jumped 22.3 percent year on year, marking a 13th consecutive month of growth, Samar said this month.

Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland and Daimler said last week that it plans to invest about 500 million euros ($570 million) in a new engine factory in the country. ($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by David Goodman)