Polish car production up 14.2 pct y/y in December

WARSAW Jan 11 Poland's car production rose 14.2 percent in December 2015 year on year and was down 15.3 percent from November, industry monitor Samar said on Monday.

The industry produced 45,637 cars last month, Samar said. Output for the whole 2015 was up 11.1 percent to 642,406, Samar said.

Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)