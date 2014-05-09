版本:
Polish Citigroup unit exceeds forecasts with Q1 profit

WARSAW May 9 Citigroup's Polish unit said on Friday its net profit in the first quarter fell by almost a third, hit by lower net interest income in the face of record-low interest rates environment.

Bank Handlowy reported a bottom line of 248 million zlotys ($82.2 million), coming in above analyst forecast of 213 million. ($1 = 3.0184 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
