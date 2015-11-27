UPDATE 1-Poland seeks to reassure on health of its banks

| WARSAW
WARSAW Nov 27 The Polish banking sector remains
sound despite the costs incurred from this week's failure of SK
Bank, the economic adviser to the country's president said on
Friday.
Adviser Zdzislaw Sokal sought to reassure Poles and foreign
investors about the health of lenders after they were told to
pay at least 1.3 billion zlotys ($322 million) to cover the cost
of the collapse of SK Bank.
Those costs deal another blow to banks' margins after
interest rates were cut to historic lows and the new finance
minister raised his estimate of the revenues from a tax he plans
to impose on lenders.
"The Polish banking system is safe and stable," Sokal told
Reuters.
"The decision about stopping the bank activity and filing
for bankruptcy was necessary, but it does not pose a threat to
the banking sector," he added.
Poland's banking sector is 70 percent foreign owned by
companies such as Santander, UniCredit,
Commerzbank and ING.
The country's financial regulator this week decided to file
for bankruptcy of the small SK Bank, which is the 25th ranked
lender by assets in Poland.
Bank guarantee fund BFG asked banks to contribute
immediately to make sure SK Bank clients get their deposits
back. As the costs would wipe out half of Polish banks fourth
quarter profit, it dragged down shares.
There are further headaches for the sector.
President Andrzej Duda is working on a bill on the
conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages that potentially
may cost lenders 20-50 billion zlotys.
More than half a million Poles took out mortgages
denominated in Swiss francs several years ago to benefit from
low interest rates and some are now struggling with repayments
after the value of the franc surged in January. Others are stuck
in properties that are worth less than their mortgages.
Sokal said the president was prepared to discuss whether the
conversion should be done at the rate mortgages were taken,
sending a signal that Duda may soften his stance.
Conversion at the historical rate would be much more costly
for banks since the franc almost doubled in value over the last
decade against the zloty.
"The relevant services in the President's office are working
on the problem of franc loans," said Sokal.
"Nobody wants to scare investors and create a problem for
the stability of the financial sector. The project will be
analysed in every respect," he said adding that he can not say
how long that will take.
($1 = 4.0210 zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by
Keith Weir)