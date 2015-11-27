UPDATE 1-Poland seeks to reassure on health of its banks

WARSAW Nov 27 The Polish banking sector remains sound despite the costs incurred from this week's failure of SK Bank, the economic adviser to the country's president said on Friday.

Adviser Zdzislaw Sokal sought to reassure Poles and foreign investors about the health of lenders after they were told to pay at least 1.3 billion zlotys ($322 million) to cover the cost of the collapse of SK Bank.

Those costs deal another blow to banks' margins after interest rates were cut to historic lows and the new finance minister raised his estimate of the revenues from a tax he plans to impose on lenders.

"The Polish banking system is safe and stable," Sokal told Reuters.

"The decision about stopping the bank activity and filing for bankruptcy was necessary, but it does not pose a threat to the banking sector," he added.

Poland's banking sector is 70 percent foreign owned by companies such as Santander, UniCredit, Commerzbank and ING.

The country's financial regulator this week decided to file for bankruptcy of the small SK Bank, which is the 25th ranked lender by assets in Poland.

Bank guarantee fund BFG asked banks to contribute immediately to make sure SK Bank clients get their deposits back. As the costs would wipe out half of Polish banks fourth quarter profit, it dragged down shares.

There are further headaches for the sector.

President Andrzej Duda is working on a bill on the conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages that potentially may cost lenders 20-50 billion zlotys.

More than half a million Poles took out mortgages denominated in Swiss francs several years ago to benefit from low interest rates and some are now struggling with repayments after the value of the franc surged in January. Others are stuck in properties that are worth less than their mortgages.

Sokal said the president was prepared to discuss whether the conversion should be done at the rate mortgages were taken, sending a signal that Duda may soften his stance.

Conversion at the historical rate would be much more costly for banks since the franc almost doubled in value over the last decade against the zloty.

"The relevant services in the President's office are working on the problem of franc loans," said Sokal.

"Nobody wants to scare investors and create a problem for the stability of the financial sector. The project will be analysed in every respect," he said adding that he can not say how long that will take. ($1 = 4.0210 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Keith Weir)