Polish finmin not in hurry to convert FX loans -Puls Biznesu daily

WARSAW Dec 10 Poland's finance ministry sees no possibility of converting Swiss franc mortgages at a historical rate at the moment, as the banking sector is financially stretched, the Puls Biznesu newspaper said on Thursday.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the government, has promised to propose a draft bill on conversion of foreign exchange loans at the rate at which such loans were taken.

Such a move would cost lenders up to 35 billion zlotys ($8.86 billion), analysts estimate.

More than 500,000 Poles took mortgages in Swiss francs several years ago to benefit from low rates, but since the franc has almost doubled in value against the zloty, instalments swelled, and creditholders have sought state help to resolve the issue.

The finance ministry is involved in work on the draft bill.

"(The finance) minister is aware of the new, increased capital requirements for banks," the paper quoted a finance ministry source as saying.

"So he does not see possibility to impose additional costs on the sector currently," it added.

Polish banks have been under pressure for months as record-low interest rates, the huge costs of supporting the Bank Guarantee Fund and a planned bank tax have squeezed their margins.

There are chances the Swiss franc conversion bill will be implemented in 2017 at the earliest, the daily quoted its sources as saying, and the project may be watered down.

"It may turn out that the final solutions will be cosmetic only," the paper quoted an unidentified source as saying.

"There will be no compulsory Swiss franc conversion at all. There is no money to do it," one banking chief executive, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters. ($1=3.9500 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)