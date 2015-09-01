Polish Bank Pocztowy picks advisers for autumn flotation

WARSAW, Sept 1 Polish lender Bank Pocztowy has
hired Pekao Investment Banking and UniCredit's
London-based investment bank as global coordinators
for its Warsaw initial public offering (IPO) this year,
it said on Tuesday.
Pocztowy, 75-percent owned by Poczta Polska, Polish
state-run postal firm, said it has also hired PKO BP
brokerage, Ipopema Securities and Societe Generale as
joint book runners.
The statement did not say how big the share issue would be.
A source close to the transaction said that the new shares
will be worth more than 200 million zlotys ($53.2 million),
valuing the bank at around 600 million euros, confirming an
April 24 Reuters report.
Another senior financial market source was doubtful that the
offer would succeed due to concern over the health of the Polish
banking sector.
Record-low interest rates have eroded margins at lenders,
which also potentially face the bill for converting FX loans
into zlotys, as well as a looming banking tax.
"If the offer fails, this may cast a shadow over the whole
IPO market in Poland for the rest of this year," a senior
financial market source told Reuters.
"The decision on the IPO will be taken only once the bank
receives feedback from investors," the first source said, adding
that Pocztowy is among those banks not exposed to Swiss
franc-denominated mortgage risk.
($1 = 3.7587 zlotys)
