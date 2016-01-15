版本:
TABLE-Polish banks' payments into bad loans fund

WARSAW, Jan 15 Polish lenders have to inject
cash into a state fund which helps struggling borrowers. Below
is a summary of how much they are expected to pay.
    Figures in millions of zlotys.
 Lender                   Owner                   Payment
 PKO BP          state                   142
 Getin Noble     Leszek Czarnecki        134
 BGZ BNP         BNP Paribas   38
 BPH            GE               24
    
($1 = 4.0453 zlotys)

 (Compiled by Wiktor Szary)

