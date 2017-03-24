FX loans biggest threat to Polish banks, central bank says

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
WARSAW, March 24 Poland's central bank said on Friday that foreign-currency loans remain the biggest risk for Polish banks.
On Friday, the Financial Stability Committee, which includes representatives of the central bank, finance ministry, bank guarantee fund, and regulator KNF, discussed the situation in the sector.
"Currency loans portfolio was recognized as the biggest threat to the financial sector's stability," the statement reads.
More than half a million Poles took out foreign-currency mortgages several years ago to benefit from low rates in Switzerland, but repayment of installment became more expensive as the Swiss franc almost doubled in its value against the Polish currency. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Larry King)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).