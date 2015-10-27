Some banks may pay out 100 pct of profit-Polish regulator

WARSAW Oct 27 Six Polish banks with additional
capital measures due to their exposure on Swiss
franc-denominated mortgage risk will be allowed to pay out 100
percent of their net profit as dividend, Polish financial
regulator KNF said on Tuesday.
Last week, KNF set individual capital requirements for banks
with FX mortgage portfolios, asking them to hold on to more
capital to absorb FX-related risk and limiting their dividend
payouts potential.
"Five banks have to withhold dividend, while in three banks
payout may amount to 50 percent of the profit," Andrzej
Jakubiak, head of KNF told a financial congress in Warsaw
without giving more details on timing.
"Among banks monitored six will be allowed to pay out the
law-allowed amount, I mean 100 percent (of the net profit)," he
also said.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)