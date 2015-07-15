UPDATE 1-Polish plan on Swiss franc mortgages could cost banks $2.5 bln -Fitch

(Adds detail)

WARSAW, July 15 A proposal by Poland's governing party on the partial conversion of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs would result in a loss for Polish banks of about $2.5 billion, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

The Civic Platform party has proposed a bill that would allow 20 percent of holders of Swiss franc mortgages to convert them into zlotys at the current rate, with lenders paying half the conversion cost.

About half a million Poles took out these mortgages to benefit from lower interest rates, but their loans become much more expensive after the franc's value surged after the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the currency in January.

"We believe the estimated potential loss of 9 billion zlotys to 9.5 billion zlotys ($2.4 billion to $2.53 billion) for the sector should be manageable, especially as it would probably be incurred over several years," Fitch said of the Civic Platform proposal.

The governing party's proposal is for home loans on flats and houses no bigger than 75sq m and 100sq m respectively and high loan-to-value ratios that make their homes hard to sell. It is aimed at borrowers who live in their mortgaged properties.

The main opposition Law and Justice party (PiS), which is leading in opinion polls ahead of a parliamentary election in October, has proposed an alternative plan that would be even tougher on the lenders, with full conversion of foreign currency loans at historical exchange rates.

Poland's financial regulator said last week the cost of the opposition proposal would exceed 40 billion zlotys and could require three banks to raise capital to avoid insolvency.

Among lenders with the biggest Swiss franc loan books are PKO BP and Getin Noble, as well as the Polish banking businesses of Santander, Commerzbank, BCP, Raiffeisen and General Electric.

Getin is the most exposed to Swiss franc loans, Fitch said.

BANK TAX

PiS also wants to introduce a 0.39 percent tax on bank assets to swell state coffers by 5 billion zlotys a year. Based on data at the end of May, Fitch estimates that the levy would cost the banking sector about 6.1 billion zlotys a year.

Since the proposal is for a flat levy, the smallest and least profitable banks would be hit hardest. Among the Fitch-rated banks, Getin and BOS would face the biggest impact.

BOS could become fundamentally unprofitable if at least part of the bank levy is not passed on to its customers, Fitch said.

Polish banks are already facing difficulties presented by low interest rates, reduced credit card fees and increased contributions to the Bank Guarantee Fund.

"Further significant pressure on profitability would put the business models of smaller banks under pressure and could accelerate consolidation in the sector," Fitch said. ($1 = 3.7476 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)