Poland's outgoing c.bank chief: convert FX mortgage loans at market rate

WARSAW May 23 Poland's outgoing central bank
chief Marek Belka said on Monday that any conversion of the
Swiss-franc denominated mortgages weighing on Polish banks
should be done at the zloty's current market rate.
Poland's eurosceptic Law and Justice party (PiS) won power
last year partly because it promised to help thousands of Poles
who took out loans in Swiss francs when the franc was cheaper
against the zloty. Those borrowers had seen the cost of their
loans surge as the value of the franc skyrocketed.
Polish PiS-backed President Andrzej Duda proposed in January
to convert the loans to zlotys at historical exchange rates and
make banks make up the difference against today's stronger Swiss
franc.
Poland's financial regulator KNF has criticised that idea,
saying it would lead to exorbitant costs and possible bank
failures.
"I think that there should not be a conversion at any other
rate than the market one," Belka, an influential voice in Polish
finance who leaves his post next month, told TVN24 news channel.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Poland is
considering giving up plans to force banks to convert the
mortgages to zlotys, in favour of laws allowing borrowers to
recoup some of the loans' costs.
Duda's aides are to announce a new plan this month.
The powerful head of PiS, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has said the
central bank must get involved in dealing with the mortgages,
according to the pro-government wSieci weekly.
Poland's central bank governor-designate Adam Glapinski,
also a PiS ally, said last week that solving the mortgage
problem is ultimately a political decision.
