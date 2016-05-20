Local banking sector should be mostly Polish -c.bank head-designate

WARSAW May 20 Poland's central bank
governor-designate Adam Glapinski called on Friday to reverse
the present ownership structure in the Polish banking sector,
which is 60-percent owned by foreign investors.
"60 percent of domestic (investors' share) and 40 percent of
foreign will be a good situation," Glapinski told parliamentary
panel.
Polish banking sector is dominated by giants such as
UniCredit, Santander, ING, and
Raiffeisen, but some of them are withdrawing.
Most recently state-controlled Alior Bank bought
Bank BPH from U.S. GE Money.
