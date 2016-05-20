版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 21:36 BJT

Local banking sector should be mostly Polish -c.bank head-designate

WARSAW May 20 Poland's central bank governor-designate Adam Glapinski called on Friday to reverse the present ownership structure in the Polish banking sector, which is 60-percent owned by foreign investors.

"60 percent of domestic (investors' share) and 40 percent of foreign will be a good situation," Glapinski told parliamentary panel.

Polish banking sector is dominated by giants such as UniCredit, Santander, ING, and Raiffeisen, but some of them are withdrawing.

Most recently state-controlled Alior Bank bought Bank BPH from U.S. GE Money. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐