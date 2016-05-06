UPDATE 1-Polish bank guarantee fund fee may fall slightly in 2017 -fund chief

* Banks must pay levy

* Fall in fee would be positive news-analyst (Adds quotes, background)

By Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Sobczak

WARSAW, May 6 The fee Polish banks pay to the state Bank Guarantee Fund (BFG) may stay flat or fall slightly next year given that the banking sector is stable and economic growth remains robust, BFG head Zdzislaw Sokal said.

"The fee (in percentage terms) does not need to rise in 2017. There are chances that it could fall slightly," Sokal told Reuters.

"This depends whether nothing substantially (negative) happens, and it doesn't seem that something like that would happen," he said.

Bank are obliged to pay a prudence levy of 0.01975 percent of the capital requirement weighted for different types of risk and a 0.04175 percent annual premium.

The fee rose in nominal terms to 2.2 billion zlotys ($567.95 million) last year and 2.5 billion in 2016 from 1.2 billion in 2014, substantially eating into banks' profits which amounted to 11.5 billion zlotys in 2015.

The rise was caused by payments related to problems at so-called SKOK credit unions and also the bankruptcy of the small SK Bank, which cost 2 billion zlotys alone. If a bank goes broke, other lenders must pay to compensate the depositors.

"Nothing that would threaten banks' stability is happening (at the moment) ... Economic growth is sound," Sokal said.

Polish banks have been under pressure from record-low interest rates, payments to the BFG fund, and a bank tax imposed by the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party which won an October election on a promise to increase social spending.

Investors were afraid that the fee may rise next year, so Sokal's comment comes as a relief, analysts said.

"There are some concerns that fee rates will rise next year, as the guarantee system is changing. So if there is a chance that the fee falls this is a positive news," Michal Sobolewski, an analyst with BOS brokerage said.

Poland's banking sector is 60 percent owned by foreign institutions such as UniCredit , Santander , BCP , Raiffeisen and Commerzbank . (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski; editing by Adrian Croft)