Polish banks preparing for job cuts in the face of higher costs

* Polish banks under pressure as profits fall
* Some bankers say thousands in the sector may lose jobs
* Bank tax cited as one of the biggest job killers
By Marcin Goclowski
WARSAW, March 4 Poland's banks, which employ
around 170,000 people, are planning their first major job cuts
in a decade as a result of tumbling profits and government plans
to saddle the sector with extra costs, bankers and analysts say.
Overall the listed banking sector lost a quarter of its
stock market value last year, hurt by record low interest rates.
There are also concerns now over the incoming conservative
government's new tax on their assets and plans to force the
conversion into zlotys of the many Swiss franc-denominated
mortgages which have become expensive for home owners since the
franc's ascent in recent years.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, executives from 10
different banks all said that lower profits were likely to cause
substantial layoffs, amid expectations that the bank tax alone
will drain 4.4 billion zlotys ($1 billion) a year from the
sector. Some said they have already calculated the number of
jobs they will have to cut this year.
Two of the banks declined to comment, one said it had
recently cut its headcount by 15 percent and did not plan to
make further cuts, while four said they had no plans for cuts.
No one could be reached for comment at the three other banks.
Last year GE Electric's BPH said it would
cut its workforce by up to 1,706 people or 32 percent of the
workforce, while Poland's biggest bank PKO BP decided
to let go 800 people or 3 percent.
Last week, Getin Noble Bank, owned by a Polish
billionaire, said it would lay off up to 15 percent of personel
by the end of 2016, citing the bank tax, low rates and other
factors.
"The recent costs imposed on banks, plus the bank tax will
lead banks to fire 5 to 8 percent of their people by the end of
2017," deputy head of bank lobby ZBP Mieczyslaw Groszek told
Reuters.
One banking source said layoffs could amount to 20 percent
of the roughly 170,000 employed in the sector.
"Generally, in banks with weaker capital personnel
reductions will reach 10-20 percent," the source said.
"Layoffs haven't gained momentum yet. Human resources
departments have only just started to calculate the potential
scale of cuts but Excel sheets are being fired up," he said.
MOUNTING COSTS
Other than the bank tax which went into effect last month,
banks are also expecting to bear the cost of converting Swiss
franc mortgages, another campaign promise of the conservative
Law and Justice (PiS) which won a parliamentary election last
year.
PiS has built its economic platform around the promise of
more economic equality and welfare hikes at the expense of large
corporations.
Details of the Swiss franc conversion rules are not certain
yet. A proposal by President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, could
collectively cost the banks up to 60 billion zlotys ($15
billion) but observers say the final version may be watered down
before it becomes law.
But concerns over the state of the banking sector - until
recently seen as a pillar of Poland's healthy economic growth -
have also caused regulators to increase mandatory contributions
to the bank guarantee fund by 600-700 million zlotys last year,
boosting costs further.
Around 60 percent of Poland's banking sector is owned by
foreign groups such as UniCredit, Santander,
Commerzbank, Raiffeisen and BCP.
($1 = 3.9407 zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)