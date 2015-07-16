Poland's bill on FX mortgages credit negative for banks - Moody's

WARSAW, July 16 Poland's proposed bill that
would allow holders of foreign currency mortgages to convert
them into zlotys on favourable terms for bank's clients is
credit negative for the banks, Moody's Investors Service said on
Thursday.
"The conversion ... is credit negative for the banks because
it would adversely affect their profitability and
restrict their ability to internally generate capital and future
lending capacity," Moody's said in a statement.
Polish banks with the largest exposure to Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages are Bank BPH, Bank
Millennium, mBank, PKO BP, and Getin
Noble Bank.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)