FX loan conversion plan credit negative for Polish banks-Moody's

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack
WARSAW Feb 15 Moody's Investors Service rating agency said on Monday that the proposed conversion of foreign currency loans into zlotys will be negative for Polish banks as it would impose one-off losses on the sector.
"This would reduce the system's capital by up to 27 percent (the system average common equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.3 percent as of September 2015) and hurt their ability to lend and absorb future shocks," Moody's said in a statement.
"Poland's proposal for Foreign-Currency mortgage conversions is credit negative for banks," it also said.
Among banks with biggest Swiss franc denominated mortgage portfolios Moody's names Bank BPH, Bank Millennium , mBank, and Getin Noble Bank. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures