版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 15日 星期一 19:02 BJT

FX loan conversion plan credit negative for Polish banks-Moody's

WARSAW Feb 15 Moody's Investors Service rating agency said on Monday that the proposed conversion of foreign currency loans into zlotys will be negative for Polish banks as it would impose one-off losses on the sector.

"This would reduce the system's capital by up to 27 percent (the system average common equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.3 percent as of September 2015) and hurt their ability to lend and absorb future shocks," Moody's said in a statement.

"Poland's proposal for Foreign-Currency mortgage conversions is credit negative for banks," it also said.

Among banks with biggest Swiss franc denominated mortgage portfolios Moody's names Bank BPH, Bank Millennium , mBank, and Getin Noble Bank. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐