UPDATE 1-Polish banks offer little help to foreign-currency mortgage holders

(Adds comment, sources and background)
By Marcin Goclowski
WARSAW May 27 Poland's Bank Association put
forward a limited plan on Wednesday to help homeowners
struggling to service Swiss franc mortgages, potentially setting
it up for a fight with politicians who favour converting the
loans into zlotys.
More than half a million Poles held a combined 144 billion
zlotys ($38 billion) in Swiss franc debt as of the end of March,
accounting for about 40 percent of all Polish mortgage lending,
most of it taken out before the 2008 global financial crisis to
benefit from low Swiss interest rates.
These loans have become much more expensive to service since
the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc's exchange
rate in January, however, sending the currency soaring against
its peers.
Poland's Bank Association, the ZBP, put forward a plan under
which lenders would spend 800 million zlotys ($211 million) this
year to help borrowers. Its main proposal is to create special
funds in banks to help those on below-average income.
That would mean helping people holding about 10 percent of
the banks' Swiss franc-denominated loans.
The offer contrasts starkly with newly elected president
Andrzej Duda's pledge to have foreign currency loans converted
into zlotys at an old rate. The head of the country's financial
regulator has also proposed converting the debt into the
domestic currency.
Analysts estimate that would cost the banks 25 to 50 billion
zlotys.
"Full conversion at a historical rate would mean enormous
consequences for the whole economy," ZBP head Krzysztof
Pietraszkiewicz told reporters.
The central bank has also spoken out against converting the
debt, saying it would deprive it of a great chunk of its
currency reserves.
After Duda's surprise victory in the weekend presidential
election, however, the risk of an enforced conversion has risen.
Analysts have warned that "the Hungarian scenario might come
true", referring to Budapest's law last year forcing banks to
convert foreign-currency mortgages back into forints. Polish
banking stocks have fallen almost 5 percent in two days.
"Polish banks had a choice. They've decided to minimise the
financial costs and accept the political risk. They failed to
offer a serious but costly solution that would minimise the
political risk," a Warsaw-based analyst said.
With polls suggesting the ruling Civic Platform is on track
to lose a general election later in the year, the party may be
forced to offer a solution similar to Duda's.
According to sources, the central bank governor will meet
the heads of the country's biggest banks this week to discuss,
among other things, ways to resolve Poland's foreign-currency
loan problem.
($1 = 3.7975 zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Krisztina Than in BUDAPEST; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)