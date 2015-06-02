Polish ministry, c.bank criticise banks' plans to help borrowers

WARSAW, June 2 Poland's Finance Ministry and central bank have criticised some proposals made by the Polish Bank Association (ZBP) to help homeowners struggling to service Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported on Tuesday.

Last week ZBP put forward a plan under which lenders would spend 800 million zlotys ($213 million) this year to help troubled borrowers.

The main proposal is to create special bank funds to help those on below-average income.

ZBP said the fund would cover the extra costs of monthly repayments for the most troubled borrowers if the value of the Swiss franc tops 5 zlotys, a proposal which drew the heaviest criticism from the Finance Ministry and central bank.

"What raises doubts first of all is defining the level at which the aid from the stability fund is launched at 5 zlotys," Rzeczpospolita quoted the ministry as saying.

One Swiss franc was worth just under 4 zlotys on Tuesday.

The ministry also said that ZBP's proposals concerning converting the loans back into zlotys were too general.

The central bank pointed out that the conversion proposal would only apply in the case of a significant weakening of the zloty against the Swiss franc and did not assume a gradual reduction of foreign-currency loans in banks' portfolios.

More than 500,000 Poles held a combined 144 billion zlotys ($38 billion) in Swiss franc debt as of the end of March, accounting for about 40 percent of all Polish mortgage lending, most of it taken out before the 2008 global financial crisis to benefit from low Swiss interest rates.

These loans have become much more expensive to service since the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc's exchange rate in January, sending the currency soaring against its peers.

($1 = 3.7627 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)