Polish gov't suggests banks cushion Swiss franc risk

WARSAW Jan 28 Poland's economy ministry
proposed on Wednesday that banks operating in Poland help
holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages by capping their
exposure to exchange rate fluctuations.
In a statement, the ministry said its proposals included
limiting the scale of exchange rate fluctuations to, for
example, 15 percent within a year, 40 percent over five
consecutive years, and 100 percent over a mortgage's lifetime.
The ministry proposed that in the event the Swiss franc
strengthens further, borrowers should be given a repayment
holiday of up to three years. It suggested borrowers be allowed
to covert their Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into Polish
zlotys at the central bank exchange rate on the day they
convert.
The ministry statement, issued to reporters before a news
conference by Economy Minister Janusz Piechocinski, said banks
should make provisions for increased exchange rate risk.
