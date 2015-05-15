Polish presidential aide says CHF borrowers may feel safe

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
WARSAW May 15 Poles, who took out out mortgages in Swiss francs, may feel safe as the president expects that talks of the banking lobby and the financial regulator will lead to solutions beneficial to all sides, a presidential adviser said on Friday.
"People with loans in Swiss francs may feel safe," Olgierd Dziekonski told reporters. "The issue of government intervention will become pertinent when there will be a need to change the law."
Dziekonski also said that President Bronislaw Komorowski expects that talks between the banking lobby ZBP and financial regulator KNF will produce draft solutions to the Swiss franc loans problem at the end of May. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.