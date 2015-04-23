Polish insurer PZU in contention for Alior Bank stake-report

WARSAW, April 23 Poland's PZU, eastern
Europe's top insurer, is vying to acquire a major stake in local
lender Alior Bank with a view to building a banking
arm with over 115 billion zlotys ($31 billion) in assets,
newspaper Puls Biznesu said on Thursday.
According to the newspaper, state-controlled PZU has entered
the race for the 25.3 percent stake in Alior which has been put
up for sale by Carlo Tassara, the holding company for French
financier Romain Zaleski.
"PZU is running a due diligence (audit) on Alior," the
newspaper quoted a source as saying.
PZU wants to add the 4.5 percent its investment and pension
funds already own in Alior to the Carlo Tassara stake and
cooperate with Alior's management, which controls another 10
percent, Puls Biznesu said.
Last month sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
that France's second-largest bank, Societe Generale,
was frontrunner to buy Tassara's stake in Alior.
Puls Biznesu said PZU could use Alior to consolidate the
Polish banking sector, eyeing the ongoing sales of Raiffeisen
Polbank, the Polish arm of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI)
, and General Electric's local unit Bank BPH
.
PZU's spokesman declined to comment other than to say that
the company was ready to take part in takeovers.
($1=3.7240 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)