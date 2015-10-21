Polish regulator backs Raiffeisen's Swiss franc loan plan

WARSAW Oct 21 Poland's financial watchdog gave
its backing on Wednesday to a move by Raiffeisen Bank
International to hive off Swiss franc loans in its
Polish business, which could provide a signal for other banks to
take similar action.
Wojciech Kwasniak, deputy chief of regulator KNF, was asked
at an industry conference to comment on Raiffeisen's plan, he
said that this was the right thing to do.
"This is proof of responsibility of the Raiffeisen Polbank
owner," he said.
In Poland, mortgages denominated in Swiss francs have become
a big issue ahead of a parliamentary election, which takes place
on Sunday. A surge in the Swiss franc this year raised mortgage
costs for around half a million Poles who took out such loans
around a decade ago.
This has also affected Raiffeisen's plan to sell its Polish
division Polbank, which has a portfolio of Swiss franc loans.
Raiffeisen's chief executive Karl Sevelda said this week
Polbank's Swiss franc loans had become a burden and that a
Spanish and a French bank had expressed an interest in buying
Polbank but pulled out because of the loans.
Now Raiffeisen is preparing to break out Polbank's portfolio
of franc-denominated loans as a separate legal entity so that it
could sell the bank without it, Sevelda said.
Raiffeisen decided to sell its Polish business to help to
boost its capital. In July, banking sources had said Polish
insurer PZU, had offered a price below Polbank's book
value.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski.
Editing by Jane Merriman)