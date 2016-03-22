Polish mid-tier lenders BPH, Getin post Q4 losses

WARSAW, March 22 Polish mid-tier lenders Bank
BPH and Getin Noble Bank reported losses in
the last quarter of 2015 due to increased payments to guarantee
and creditors support funds, as well as one-off items, they said
late on Monday.
Neither BPH, which is a unit of General Electric, nor
Getin, which is controlled by billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, gave
the exact amount of losses in the fourth quarter.
BPH said it had written down 916 million zlotys ($242.2
million) goodwill, and created restructuring provision of 212
million zlotys last year. In the whole year, BPH suffered 1.072
billion zlotys loss.
Getin said its net profit fell last year to 44 million
zlotys from 360 million zlotys in 2014. It also said it was
introducing a restructuring programme, and a new strategy aimed
at cost cutting and closer relations with clients.
Getin also said it planned share consolidation at a ratio of
three to one.
($1 = 3.7820 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anand Basu)