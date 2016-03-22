Polish mid-tier lenders BPH, Getin post Q4 losses

WARSAW, March 22 Polish mid-tier lenders Bank BPH and Getin Noble Bank reported losses in the last quarter of 2015 due to increased payments to guarantee and creditors support funds, as well as one-off items, they said late on Monday.

Neither BPH, which is a unit of General Electric, nor Getin, which is controlled by billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, gave the exact amount of losses in the fourth quarter.

BPH said it had written down 916 million zlotys ($242.2 million) goodwill, and created restructuring provision of 212 million zlotys last year. In the whole year, BPH suffered 1.072 billion zlotys loss.

Getin said its net profit fell last year to 44 million zlotys from 360 million zlotys in 2014. It also said it was introducing a restructuring programme, and a new strategy aimed at cost cutting and closer relations with clients.

Getin also said it planned share consolidation at a ratio of three to one. ($1 = 3.7820 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anand Basu)