UPDATE 2-Polish president wants banks to bear most costs of FX loan conversion

By Marcin Goclowski and Karol Witenberg
WARSAW Nov 6 Banks should bear more than half
the costs of converting Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into
zlotys at historical rates, Polish President Andrzej Duda's
office said on Friday.
More than half a million Poles took out home loans in Swiss
francs, mostly between 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low
interest rates. Since then, the franc has risen by about 80
percent against the zloty, trapping owners in debt out of
proportion to Polish property values.
Duda believes it would be equitable for banks to bear
between 50 and 90 percent of the conversion costs, his secretary
of state Maciej Lopinski told a news conference, adding that the
president's office had not yet reached an agreement with the
Swiss franc borrowers on the shape of a draft law on the issue.
Lopinski added that the new loan conversion law must not
disadvantage those who had taken out loans in zlotys and had
paid higher interest rates over the years.
Earlier Lopinski told Reuters that mortgages and consumer
loans would be eligible for conversion, but that the process
would not be available to people who had purchased several flats
for investment purposes.
"Our intent is to find such a solution which will allow
paying back of the loan at the exchange rate (at which) the loan
was extended," Lopinski said.
Poland's bank shares have fallen by about 20 percent
since Duda was elected in May amid expectations of a loan
conversion law and also the introduction of a new bank tax.
Last month, Poland's conservative but economically populist
Law and Justice party (PiS), which backed Duda for the
presidency and has argued strongly for the bank tax, won a
parliamentary election, further adding to investors' concerns.
Lopinski tried to dispel concerns that the costs involved in
both the loan conversions and the bank tax could harm Polish
banks.
"The president cares for the security of the state,
including financial security," he said.
Lopinski said work on the loan conversion draft law would
continue for "some more time", adding there were still
significant differences between the president's office and Swiss
franc borrowers' lobbies on some issues.
"We have not reached agreement so far. The proposal of the
Swiss franc borrowers was unacceptable for us due to concerns
about its being in line with the constitution," he said.
