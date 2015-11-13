Outline Polish forex loans bill to be ready by end-2015 - report

WARSAW Nov 13 The outline of a bill on
converting Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at
historical rates should be ready by the end of the year, the
president's economic adviser Zdzislaw Sokal was quoted as saying
on Friday by daily paper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
Last week Polish President Andrzej Duda's office said that
banks should bear more than half the costs of converting the
mortgages into zlotys.
More than half a million Poles took out home loans in Swiss
francs, mostly between 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low
interest rates but since then the franc has risen by about 80
percent against the zloty, pushing up their debt.
POLISH BANKS
Sokal was also quoted as saying that he sees potential for
Polish banks to increase their market share. Poland's Law and
Justice (PiS) party has said that foreign banks have too big a
share of the the banking sector.
"There is room for the Polish part of the banking sector to
grow. The ownership structure has slightly improved in recent
years but domestic banks still have only a half share of the
industry. Polish capital has a lot to do," Sokal said.
He added that the opportunity was likely to arise for
domestic interests to invest as foreign owners were seeing their
banks' profits falling.
"Polish capital and also big institutions in which the state
is active, should use it," he said.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)