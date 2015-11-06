Polish president's office to present key points of FX loans bill on Friday

WARSAW Nov 6 The Polish president's office will
present the outline of a draft law allowing conversion of Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at historical rates
later on Friday, a senior official said.
Maciej Lopinski, secretary of state in the president's
office, told Reuters that, under the plan, mortgages and
consumer loans would be eligible for conversion, but the process
will not be available to people who purchased several flats for
investment purposes.
Lopinski said the main points of the proposed law could
still be changed later.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by
Marcin Goettig; Editing)