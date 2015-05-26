Poland's Belka says banks must prepare for converting Swiss-franc mortgages

WARSAW May 26 Polish banks should prepare to convert Swiss-franc mortgages into the zloty by withholding dividends, the head of Poland's central bank said on Tuesday, but he warned converting the loans using a historical exchange rate would be costly for taxpayers

"Banks need to know that the pressure for conversion will be there all the time and will increase, so they should prepare themselves capital-wise, not pay out dividends and cover the costs," central bank Governor Marek Belka told private broadcaster TVN24.

Asked about a conversion of the Swiss-franc loans at an earlier exchange rate, an idea floated by Poland's president-elect Andrzej Duda, Belka said that was possible, but it would be "immensely costly" for the taxpayer.

"If we were to convert the Swiss-franc mortgages at a historical rate, then among the banks who would find themselves in trouble would be those which do not have foreign parents, and then we would have to chip in ourselves."

About 550,000 Poles hold Swiss franc mortgages, accounting for about 40 percent of all mortgage lending. Most were taken out before the 2008 global financial crisis, to benefit from low Swiss interest rates.

These have become much more expensive to service since the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc's exchange rate in January, allowing the franc to surge in value against most of its peers.

But converting the mortgages to zloty at a historical rate - the rate prevailing on the day they were issued, for example - would cost the banks. The zloty was stronger against the franc then, so the conversion would end up translating the loans into fewer zloty.

Poland's Bank Association said on Tuesday it will present on Wednesday a package of solutions for the problem of franc-denominated mortgages. It said the proposal will not include converting the loans into the zloty at a historical level.

Asked about a possible tax on banks, a proposal also made by Duda before his election as president on Sunday, Belka said:

"When it comes to taxes on banks, there are various ideas, but taxing bank assets is an unfortunate idea, because it's as if we were discouraging banks from lending, and we should do the opposite."

"Instead ... we should maybe think about taxing banks' liabilities, and those that are not backed by state guarantees, so not deposits ... but other liabilities," Belka said.

"Banks have those, and they are actually most risky and least beneficial from the point of view of the stability of the banking system."

Before being elected, Duda said that Polish ownership in the banking sector should be increased through a gradual buyout of foreign-owned banks by Polish financial institutions, which are strong and can afford it.

Asked about the president-elect's proposal, Belka said that he is in favour of "repolonising" the Polish banking industry.

"This is not a proposal to renationalise those banks, because these banks are someone's property," Belka said.

"But when there is an opportunity - and there are such - that a foreign investor wants to back out of Poland, Polish entities, if there are such - and there are - should take part in this process," he added.

"There must be official support from the state for that." (Reporting by Wiktor Szary, Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Larry King)