Poland's Belka says CHF-loan conversions must be voluntary for borrowers

WARSAW, June 10 Any possible conversion of
Swiss-franc mortgages into the zloty would have to be voluntary
for borrowers, the head of Poland's central bank said, adding
that he supported the idea of banks putting some money aside to
deal with the issue.
About 550,000 Poles hold Swiss franc mortgages, accounting
for about 40 percent of all mortgage lending. Most were taken
out before the 2008 global financial crisis, to benefit from low
Swiss interest rates.
These have become much more expensive to service since the
Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc's exchange
rate in January, allowing the franc to surge in value against
most of its peers.
"Many borrowers might not want to do that," Marek Belka said
on a possible conversion of the loans in an interview published
in daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna on Wednesday.
"Also, there's a probability that the (Swiss) franc will
weaken. Then, as the state, we would be accused of fraud."
Asked if banks should put money into a special fund, which
would be used to stabilise the Swiss currency and in the future
to convert the Swiss franc mortgages into the zloty, Belka said
he "absolutely" agreed with the idea.
"Anyway, (financial watchdog) KNF is going in that
direction, when it forbids some banks from paying out dividends,
thus strengthening (their) capital base and ability to cover
losses," Belka said.
"As a consequence, banks will have to save (in preparation)
for worse times."
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)