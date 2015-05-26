UPDATE 1-Polish banks to float foreign-currency loan plan, but no conversion at old rates

(Adds background, context and further quotes)
By Marcin Goclowski
WARSAW May 26 Poland's Bank Association said it
will propose on Wednesday a way to deal with the Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages weighing on borrowers, but it will
not include converting them at an old exchange rate that would
punish banks and the economy.
About 550,000 Poles hold Swiss franc mortgages, accounting
for about 40 percent of all mortgage lending, most taken out
before the 2008 global financial crisis to benefit from low
Swiss interest rates.
These have become much more expensive to service since the
Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc's exchange
rate in January, allowing the currency to surge against most of
its peers.
Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz, head of Poland's Bank
Association, told Reuters on Tuesday that he will present on
Wednesday a package including a proposal to create a fund to
help borrowers with temporary debt-servicing problems.
"The association does not propose a conversion at a
historical level, because it would be unbearable for the economy
and for the banking system," Pietraszkiewicz added.
Andrzej Duda, who won Poland's presidential election on
Sunday, has proposed among other things converting Swiss-franc
denominated loans into zlotys at an earlier exchange rate at the
expense of lenders.
The head of the KNF, the country's financial regulator, has
also proposed such a conversion and estimated it would cost
around 25 billion zlotys ($6.6 billion). This idea has already
been rejected by lenders.
Poles held Swiss franc-denominated credits worth a combined
144 billion zlotys at the end of March, according to the
Rzeczpospolita daily.
Central bank chief Marek Belka has said the KNF conversion
plan would be fatal for lenders and would deprive the central
bank of a great chunk of its currency reserves.
Polish bank shares fell on Monday and again on Tuesday.
Analysts cited Duda's victory on Sunday and his conversion
proposal and plan to impose a tax on banks' assets that may cost
6 billion zlotys or 37 percent of banks' yearly profits.
Duda, the candidate of the main opposition Law and Justice
party, will be able to appoint a new central bank chief next
year. His party may also win in autumn general elections
according to opinion polls.
($1 = 3.7830 zlotys)
