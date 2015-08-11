Polish banks say Swiss franc mortgage plan may be unconstitutional

WARSAW Aug 11 Poland's banks could challenge a plan to make them foot the bill for fixing the country's Swiss franc mortgage problem in the country's constitutional court, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

Foreign owners of Polish banks could also seek international arbitration, the sources said, speaking anonymously due to the matter's sensitivity.

More than half a million Poles took out home loans in Swiss francs, mostly between 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low interest rates. Since then, the franc has risen by more than 80 percent against the zloty, trapping some owners in homes whose value is below the zloty market price, while instalments rose.

The lower house of Parliament last week passed a draft law that would allow some franc mortgage holders to convert their loans to zlotys at the banks' cost. Regulator KNF estimates the bill for banks could be 22 billion zlotys ($5.8 billion).

Poland's bank association said on Tuesday it had received advice from an unnamed expert that the draft law was unconstitutional, as it offers relief to foreign currency mortgage holders while not helping holders of zloty loans.

It also said law firm Linklaters had advised it the proposal breaches bi-lateral investment protection agreements.

That could lead foreign owners of Polish banks to seek international arbitration.

Around 60 percent of Poland's banking sector is owned by foreign groups such as Santander, Commerzbank , Raiffeisen and BCP.

The head of the banking association, Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz, told Reuters a solution could be found, but it should be limited to the poorest credit holders, and the cost should be split between banks and clients fairly.

Poland's banks, including PKO, BZ WBK, mBank, Millennium, and BPH, hold Swiss franc portfolios worth some 144 billion zlotys, equivalent to 8 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

"Politicians simply do not understand the issue regarding banks," one top Polish banker said. "The consequences will be as follows: foreign banks will go to arbitrage, after two years Poland will be forced to pay damages."

Another senior banker said there would be no decision on legal action before the draft proposal becomes a law. The pro-business governing Civic Platform party wants to soften it in the upper chamber of parliament, but it could be hardened again in the lower house before going to the president for assent.

It is not clear whether the president would sign the draft law in its current form. He has said he is considering his own proposal. (Editing by Mark Potter)