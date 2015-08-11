Polish banks say Swiss franc mortgage plan may be unconstitutional

| WARSAW
WARSAW Aug 11 Poland's banks could challenge a
plan to make them foot the bill for fixing the country's Swiss
franc mortgage problem in the country's constitutional court,
two industry sources said on Tuesday.
Foreign owners of Polish banks could also seek international
arbitration, the sources said, speaking anonymously due to the
matter's sensitivity.
More than half a million Poles took out home loans in Swiss
francs, mostly between 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low
interest rates. Since then, the franc has risen by more than 80
percent against the zloty, trapping some owners in homes whose
value is below the zloty market price, while instalments rose.
The lower house of Parliament last week passed a draft law
that would allow some franc mortgage holders to convert their
loans to zlotys at the banks' cost. Regulator KNF estimates the
bill for banks could be 22 billion zlotys ($5.8
billion).
Poland's bank association said on Tuesday it had received
advice from an unnamed expert that the draft law was
unconstitutional, as it offers relief to foreign currency
mortgage holders while not helping holders of zloty loans.
It also said law firm Linklaters had advised it the proposal
breaches bi-lateral investment protection agreements.
That could lead foreign owners of Polish banks to seek
international arbitration.
Around 60 percent of Poland's banking sector is owned by
foreign groups such as Santander, Commerzbank
, Raiffeisen and BCP.
The head of the banking association, Krzysztof
Pietraszkiewicz, told Reuters a solution could be found, but it
should be limited to the poorest credit holders, and the cost
should be split between banks and clients fairly.
Poland's banks, including PKO, BZ WBK,
mBank, Millennium, and BPH, hold
Swiss franc portfolios worth some 144 billion zlotys, equivalent
to 8 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).
"Politicians simply do not understand the issue regarding
banks," one top Polish banker said. "The consequences will be as
follows: foreign banks will go to arbitrage, after two years
Poland will be forced to pay damages."
Another senior banker said there would be no decision on
legal action before the draft proposal becomes a law. The
pro-business governing Civic Platform party wants to soften it
in the upper chamber of parliament, but it could be hardened
again in the lower house before going to the president for
assent.
It is not clear whether the president would sign the draft
law in its current form. He has said he is considering his own
proposal.
