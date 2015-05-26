Polish banks say no conversion of FX loans at historical level possible

WARSAW May 26 Poland's Bank Association head
Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz said on Tuesday he will present on
Wednesday a package of solutions for the problem of Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages, which does not include converting
them into the zloty at a historical level.
"We want to propose a bill with a ... fund that will support
all mortgage holders (regardless of the credit currency) that
periodically have problems with servicing their commitments,"
Pietraszkiewicz told Reuters.
"The association does not propose a conversion at a
historical level, because it would be unbearable for the economy
and for the banking system," he also said.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)