CORRECTED-PKO BP says FX mortgage bill applies to third of CHF loan portfolio

(Corrects deputy chief executive's surname in third paragraph)
WARSAW Aug 10 Poland's No.1 lender PKO BP
estimates that the bill on converting Swiss franc
mortgage holders to zlotys will apply to around 30 percent of
the bank's Swiss franc mortgage portfolio, deputy chief
executive said on Monday.
Approved by the parliament last week, the law would allow
some Swiss franc mortgage holders to convert their loans into
zlotys, mostly at lenders' expense. Analysts estimate the cost
for banks would be $5 billion.
"The level of loans, which could be covered by the bill with
its current parameters, at a conservative estimate, stands at
around 30 percent of (PKO BP's Swiss franc) portfolio," Piotr
Mazur said.
PKO BP's Swiss franc mortgage portfolio is worth 32 billion
zlotys ($8.35 billion).
"The impact (of the bill) on PKO BP will be lower than the
market average, because our (portfolio) is more diversified,"
Mazur said, referring to the Swiss franc loan portfolio.
"70 percent of the loans were granted after the (Swiss
franc's) peak strengthening," he said.
($1 = 3.8331 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)