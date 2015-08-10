Poland's franc loan bill could cost lender PKO almost $800 mln -source

FOREX-Euro tumbles from 6-month peak as Macron win in France spurs profit-taking
* Euro prospects brighten after Macron's victory in France (Adds comment, updates prices)
WARSAW Aug 10 Poland's Swiss franc mortgage conversion bill, if implemented in its current form, may cost PKO BP, the country's largest lender, up to 3 billion zlotys ($783 million), a senior banking source told Reuters on Monday.
"In the worst case scenario, the cost for PKO would be 3 billion zlotys, or up to 3 billion," a source said under a condition on anonymity.
Last week, Polish parliament's lower chamber passed a law allowing some Swiss franc mortgage holders to convert their loans into zlotys, mostly at the lenders' expense.
Analysts estimate the cost for banks would be $5 billion.
($1 = 3.8331 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)
* Euro prospects brighten after Macron's victory in France (Adds comment, updates prices)
* HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED A BOND OF CHF 350 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 12 YEARS (FINAL MATURITY: MAY 24, 2029) AND A COUPON OF 0.625 PERCENT IN THE DOMESTIC MARKET Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE