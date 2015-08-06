Ruling party says likely to overturn last-minute changes to CHF mortgage law

WARSAW Aug 6 Poland's governing party senator
said on Thursday the upper chamber of the parliament is likely
to overturn the last-minute changes to the Swiss franc mortgages
conversion bill, decreasing the cost for banks back to the
originally planned 9.5 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion).
Deputies approved late on Wednesday a bill drafted by
Poland's ruling Civic Platform party (PO), which allows
homeowners to convert their Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys,
but last-minute amendments to the bill increased a possible cost
of the conversion for lenders to $5 billion.
PO senator Kazimierz Kleina told Reuters that the upper
chamber of the parliament will likely deal with the bill on
Sept. 2.
"Our caucus has enough of a majority in the senate to reject
the populist solutions," Kleina said, referring to the
amendments. "In my view, the most rational solution is a return
to ... the original solution."
($1 = 3.8394 zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing
by Marcin Goettig)