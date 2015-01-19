UPDATE 1-Polish cbank sees need for "extraordinary" measures due to franc surge

(Adds more quotes, comments and background)
By Marcin Goclowski
WARSAW Jan 19 Polish banks should cut the
mortgage rates they charge borrowers because the surge in the
value of the Swiss franc against the zloty requires
"extraordinary" measures, central bank chief Marek Belka said on
Monday.
The franc jumped on Thursday to 4.2 zlotys from 3.6
following the Swiss National Bank's decision to scrap its cap on
the currency, piling pressure on the government, which faces an
election in October, to provide relief for borrowers.
The central bank may discuss the Swiss move at its regular
meeting on Tuesday, a council member said, and separately Belka
is due to meet Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek and the heads
of banks that have granted the most foreign exchange
mortgages.
Poland's stock of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages stood at
about $36 billion at the end of November - almost 8 percent of
gross domestic product in central Europe's biggest economy.
Since the middle of the last decade, many Poles have sought
to take advantage of the difference in rates between Poland and
Switzerland, and a benign exchange rate, to buy their homes.
Belka told Tok FM radio he would expect banks to offer lower
rates to help borrowers swallow the higher installments caused
by the stronger franc. He also warned them not to introduce
extra insurance fees.
"What I had said earlier has now been strengthened by the
franc's sudden surge and (there is a) necessity for measures,
that are, let's say, extraordinary," Belka said.
It was not immediately clear whether he meant measures the
banks should take, or was weighing other policy tools.
"FX risks that those borrowers take solely today must sooner
or later be distributed between the two (borrowers and banks),"
Belka added.
Banking sources said on Monday bankers wanted to hear
policymakers' opinions before they took any decisions.
"One should not act too fast, but wait calmly to see the new
Swiss franc's equilibrium level, because this is a starting
point," Poland's No. 1 bank PKO BP strategy director
Pawel Borys told Reuters.
Poland's largest opposition party has already said banks
should convert mortgages at the exchange rate from before the
franc's sudden move, while the junior coalition partner PSL
confirmed it sees a need to help people, without elaborating.
Central Bank's board member Jacek Bartkiewicz has suggested
banks should help those whose mortgage payments exceed 40
percent of their monthly salaries.
Both Poland's regulator and the central bank insist the
current level of franc does not pose a risk for Polish banks,
which are already among the healthiest in Europe.
Central bank research shows the sector could faces problems
when the exchange rate reaches 5.19 zlotys, because of the
numbers unable to make their payments on loans taken at franc
rates that vary from just above 3 to even around 2 zlotys.
