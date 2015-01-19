Polish c.bank chief sees need for extra measures in face of franc surge

WARSAW Jan 19 A surge in the value of the Swiss
franc against the zloty creates need for extraordinary
measures and Polish banks should modify their liquidity
policies, Poland's central bank chief Marek Belka said on
Monday.
"What I had said earlier has now been strengthened by the
franc's sudden surge and (there is a) necessity for measures,
let's say, extraordinary," Belka told radio Tok FM.
"It's mostly about the fact that banks have to modify their
liquidity policy, as the new franc's exchange rate creates
problems for them with financing the loans," he added.
Switzerland's decision to abandon its exchange rate cap with
the euro and to cut interest rates sent the franc surging last
week, spooking central European markets because of a relatively
high proportion of franc-denominated debt across the region that
could threaten banks.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Adrian Krajewski;
Editing by Marcin Goclowski)