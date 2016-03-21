GE's Polish arm BPH in $243 mln writedown before sale

WARSAW, March 21 The Polish arm of General
Electric, Bank BPH, has written down 916
million zlotys ($243 million) of goodwill at a group level on
the slim chance it will be sold to a investor at a price above
BPH's book value, it said on Monday.
GE agreed BPH's takeover from Italy's UniCredit
for 625.5 million euros ($705.3 million) in 2007.
The conglomerate's plans to build a top five Polish bank
have failed to materialise and GE put its 87 percent stake in
BHP up for sale in 2014 as part of a strategic shift away from
the financial sector.
BPH's market value fell 37 percent in 2015 alone, partly due
to uncertainty over its Swiss-franc mortgage portfolio. It has
regained 12 percent this year and is now worth $698 million,
also due to market speculation over the sale.
UniCredit, which owns Poland's No.2 lender Pekao,
has been cited in the media as a candidate to buy BPH back, but
banking sources have told Reuters that local rival Alior Bank
, controlled by insurer PZU, is in final
talks.
($1 = 3.7757 zlotys)
($1 = 0.8869 euros)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by David Evans)