GE's Polish arm BPH in $243 mln writedown before sale

WARSAW, March 21 The Polish arm of General Electric, Bank BPH, has written down 916 million zlotys ($243 million) of goodwill at a group level on the slim chance it will be sold to a investor at a price above BPH's book value, it said on Monday.

GE agreed BPH's takeover from Italy's UniCredit for 625.5 million euros ($705.3 million) in 2007.

The conglomerate's plans to build a top five Polish bank have failed to materialise and GE put its 87 percent stake in BHP up for sale in 2014 as part of a strategic shift away from the financial sector.

BPH's market value fell 37 percent in 2015 alone, partly due to uncertainty over its Swiss-franc mortgage portfolio. It has regained 12 percent this year and is now worth $698 million, also due to market speculation over the sale.

UniCredit, which owns Poland's No.2 lender Pekao, has been cited in the media as a candidate to buy BPH back, but banking sources have told Reuters that local rival Alior Bank , controlled by insurer PZU, is in final talks. ($1 = 3.7757 zlotys) ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by David Evans)