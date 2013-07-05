Polish airline LOT says Dreamliner problems not battery-related

WARSAW, July 5 Polish flag carrier LOT
said that problems with two of its Boeing Dreamliners,
which forced the airline to cancel two flights and postpone
another, were not linked to the battery issues that grounded all
of the jets this year.
LOT, the first European airline to receive the
trouble-plagued Boeing 787s, cancelled two transatlantic flights
this week.
"A flight to Chicago was cancelled on Wednesday because of
problems with the power system, while another to Toronto was
postponed due to issues associated with the plane's tracking
system," LOT spokeswoman Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras said on
Friday.
"The problems were minor and not linked to the battery
problems behind the global grounding of the 787 fleet earlier
this year."
LOT, besieged by its own financial problems, has four
Dreamliner jets and expects to take delivery of two more.
Authorities grounded the entire fleet of new Dreamliners in
January for more than three months over concerns with its
overheating batteries. Regulators cleared the jets to fly again
after Boeing re-designed the battery system.