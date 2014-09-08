Poland to decide this week on possible Swiss franc bond issue

WARSAW, Sept 8 Poland will decide this week on a possible bond issue denominated in Swiss francs, Deputy Finance Minister Dorota Podedworna-Tarnowska said on Monday.

"We are holding a series of meeting with Swiss investors interested in our bonds issued on the Swiss as well as the Polish market. I don't rule out that the meetings will result in issuing bonds denominated in Swiss francs," she said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"The decision will be made after the meetings this week... Because all deficit needs have already been met this year it would be a small issue, a part of pre-financing of next year's needs." (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Christian Lowe)