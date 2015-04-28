UPDATE 1-Poland begins marketing CHF200m three-year bond

(Adds context on pricing)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has begun marketing a minimum CHF200m May 2018 bond at mid-swaps plus 38bp area, according to a lead.

At these levels, the yield to maturity on the bond is negative 0.21%, marking what bankers said is the first time an emerging market sovereign has tried to sell a bond at sub-zero percent yields.

Swiss franc rates have been in negative territory since a mid-December cut below zero by the central bank.

If the deal prices in line with guidance, Poland will not be paying any new issue premium on the deal, according to a lead.

As well as a negative yield, the bond is being offered with an indicative zero coupon.

HSBC and PKO Bank are running the trade.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and A- by Fitch.

(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)