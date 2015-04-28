Poland eyes final pricing of MS+37bp on CHF350m-plus bond

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland is eyeing
final pricing of mid-swaps plus 37bp on a minimum CHF350m
three-year bond, according to a lead on the deal.
This compares to initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus
38bp area and a minimum size of CHF200m when Poland began
marketing earlier on Tuesday.
Poland will lock in a negative yield of around minus 0.2%,
becoming the first emerging market sovereign ever to do so,
according to bond bankers.
HSBC and PKO Bank are running the deal.
The sovereign is rated A2 by Moody's, A- by Standard &
Poor's and A- by Fitch.
