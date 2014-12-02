版本:
GE sells 1.9 pct of Polish bank to boost Warsaw market liquidity

WARSAW Dec 2 General Electric Capital Corporation has decided to sell 1.47 million shares, a 1.9 percent stake, in its Polish subsidiary Bank BPH, to increase the bank's free float on the Warsaw bourse, as agreed with the Polish financial regulator KNF, BPH said.

"The sale (via the accelerated book building procedure) is conducted only to deliver the commitment made by GE to the KNF aimed at increasing the bank shares' free float to 25 percent," BPH said in a statement on Tuesday.

GE currently holds 89 percent of BPH, which has a market value of 3.4 billion zlotys ($1.01 billion) and a free float of just under 11 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.3609 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
