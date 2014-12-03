GE sold 1.9-pct stake in Polish Bank BPH at 42.5 zlotys/shr

WARSAW Dec 3 General Electric Co has
sold 1.47 million or 1.9 percent shares of Polish Bank BPH
at 42.5 zlotys ($12.6) per share, BPH said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The transaction, valued at 62.5 million zlotys, was
conducted in order to deliver on a commitment made by GE to the
Polish financial regulator to increase the bank's free float.
BPH's shares closed Tuesday trade at 44.55 zlotys.
Before the transaction GE had a 89.16-percent stake at BPH.
GE has said before that it is considering strategic options in
order to sell the bank.
(1 US dollar = 3.3684 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)