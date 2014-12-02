Polish regulator forces GE banking unit to continue in recovery plan

WARSAW Dec 2 Poland's banking regulator wants
Bank BPH to be kept under special remedial measures
until mid-2016, the lender said on Tuesday, potentially
complicating owner General Electric Co's plans to sell
the unit.
BPH has been under the special measures, which involve
providing financial projections and action plans to the
watchdog, since 2010 after it sustained losses.
The watchdog did not ask for any of that information for
this year, according to a source close to the matter. However,
the bank said it had received notification on Tuesday from the
watchdog that it was recommending the measures be extended to
the end of June 2016.
BPH did not say why the measures were being extended. The
regulator, KNF, declined comment, citing professional
confidentiality.
GE said last month it was considering selling its near 90
percent stake in BPH, Poland's 10th biggest bank by assets, as
part of a shift away from finance towards industry. But that
objective has already been made more difficult by KNF's
stance.
KNF has said potential bidders for BPH would be turned down
unless they meet rigorous credit-rating standards, equating at
least to that of GE, which is pegged at AA+ by Standard &
Poor's, higher even than Poland's A- sovereign rating.
KNF has also said it was unlikely any bank already operating
in Poland would get its approval to take over BPH, having
earlier said that the concentration level in the sector is close
to optimum.
