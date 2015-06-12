Billionaire Czarnecki interested in GE's Polish bank -sources

WARSAW, June 12 Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki is interested in buying General Electric's Polish lender Bank BPH, three sources familiar with the situation said.

BPH, with a market capitalisation of $891 million, is Poland's tenth largest bank by assets.

General Electric has said it is considering selling its 87.3 percent stake.

If Czarnecki is pursuing BPH, he would be in competition with central Europe's biggest insurer, state-controlled PZU , which has also expressed its interest in BPH.

BPH declined to comment, as did Getin Holding, which is owned by Czarnecki.

Czarnecki owns Poland's No. 6 lender Getin Noble Bank . Acquiring BPH would catapult his banking empire to fourth position on the market.

But analysts say it may be difficult to gain approval from financial regulator KNF for such a transaction, as both Getin Noble and BPH have huge portfolios of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, which are deemed by the regulator to be a source of risk. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)