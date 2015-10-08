版本:
GE, Polish PZU suspend talks over Bank BPH sale -sources

WARSAW Oct 8 Polish insurer PZU and U.S. General Electric (GE) suspended talks over the sale of GE's Polish unit Bank BPH, four sources told Reuters on Thursday.

"There's stalemate in talks," a banking sector source said. "I would not cross this one out, but there's no chance to finalize these negotiations before the October general election in Poland."

Three other sources confirmed the news.

State-run PZU, central Europe's biggest insurer, is trying to create a medium-sized bank through Alior Bank, which it already controls. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Pawel Florkiewicz, Adrian Krajewski, and Pawel Sobczak)

