GE, Polish PZU suspend talks over Bank BPH sale -sources

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
WARSAW Oct 8 Polish insurer PZU and U.S. General Electric (GE) suspended talks over the sale of GE's Polish unit Bank BPH, four sources told Reuters on Thursday.
"There's stalemate in talks," a banking sector source said. "I would not cross this one out, but there's no chance to finalize these negotiations before the October general election in Poland."
Three other sources confirmed the news.
State-run PZU, central Europe's biggest insurer, is trying to create a medium-sized bank through Alior Bank, which it already controls. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Pawel Florkiewicz, Adrian Krajewski, and Pawel Sobczak)
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.