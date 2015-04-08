Polish Santander unit says refrains from paying dividend for now

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
WARSAW, April 8 Polish Banco Santander unit, Bank Zachodni WBK, backed out on Wednesday from its earlier plan to pay a dividend from last year's profit.
The lender, Poland's third largest bank, had planned to hand out 9.6 zlotys per share, or a total of 952.6 million zlotys ($257.3 million).
The Polish regulator has urged banks to put the payouts on hold until it sets additional capital measures to counteract the sector's exposure to Swiss franc-denominated credit risk. ($1 = 3.7022 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.