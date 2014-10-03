Polish new car sales pick up further in September

* Sales up 10.6 pct y-o-y in September after 6.5 August rise
* Up 14.4 pct year-to-date - research firm Samar
* Improvement likely to continue in Q4
WARSAW, Oct 3 Polish new car registrations rose
at their fastest pace in five months in September, an industry
monitor said on Friday, signalling strength of domestic demand
in central and eastern Europe's largest economy.
Research institute Samar, which compiles Polish car market
data, said sales of passenger cars and small trucks registered
in September rose by 10.6 percent year-on-year to 27,614, after
a 6.5-percent increase in August in annual terms.
September was the sixteenth consecutive month when new car
sales rose in annual terms. The sales have risen 14.4 percent
year-to-date, their fastest pace since at least 2012.
Demand for cars has been a bright spot in Poland's economy,
which expected to slow further in the third quarter, with the
PMI index showing contraction in activity in the manufacturing
sector for the third consecutive month in September.
Samar said the rise in sales in September made it likely
that fourth-quarter sales will show a further increase, with the
last three months of the year being a traditional period of
increased car purchases among companies.
The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen
and its subsidiary Skoda, along with
Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford.
