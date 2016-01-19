Poland's Belka says will do everything to make zloty stable

UPDATE 2-BOJ's Kuroda says closely watching Trump's policy moves
* Says Japanese monetary easing to continue (Adds comments on Japan)
WARSAW Jan 19 Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka said on Tuesday he will do everything to keep the zloty currency stable, seeking to reassure markets after a rating downgrade from Standard and Poor's last week sent the currency to a 4-year low to the euro.
Belka also said that a bill to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys is a recipe for a banking crisis, which would be very costly for the budget.
"I will do everything to make it stable," Belka told TVN BiS broadcaster, when asked about the zloty.
"We are on the verge of the developed and developing world ... Our currency is more vulnerable to swings and in such situation as we have today I would not even mention a rate cut. Because we would not want the zloty to crumble." (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Adrian Krajewski)
LONDON, Jan 19 Zurich Insurance said on Thursday it expects to cut 240 jobs in Britain following the merger last year of its UK life and general insurance businesses into one division.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 The New York Stock Exchange has waived the first partial year of annual listing fees for companies that transfer their stock to the Big Board from another exchange, a move that could help it poach more companies from rival Nasdaq.