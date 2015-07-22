Poland's Belka says Swiss franc bubble may burst one day

WARSAW, July 22 Poland's central bank governor
said on Wednesday the current strength of the Swiss franc stems
from a bubble that may ultimately burst, which complicates
efforts to help households whose mortgage costs have soared.
Marek Belka said any state-backed solution to reduce the
cost of servicing Poles' Swiss franc mortgages by forcing the
loans' conversion into zlotys, could backfire and undermine
public trust in authorities if the franc eventually weakens.
"One day this bubble on the Swiss franc may burst," Belka
said in parliament on Wednesday. "I don't know when, but when it
bursts the franc may weaken and the borrowers whom we force to
convert their loans will say 'you have deceived us again'."
About 550,000 Swiss franc mortgages held by Polish
households became more expensive to service after Switzerland
removed a cap on the franc's exchange rate in January.
Many borrowers accuse banks of not ensuring they were fully
aware of the risks involved when they took out the loans.
