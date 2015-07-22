Poland's Belka says Swiss franc bubble may burst one day

WARSAW, July 22 Poland's central bank governor said on Wednesday the current strength of the Swiss franc stems from a bubble that may ultimately burst, which complicates efforts to help households whose mortgage costs have soared.

Marek Belka said any state-backed solution to reduce the cost of servicing Poles' Swiss franc mortgages by forcing the loans' conversion into zlotys, could backfire and undermine public trust in authorities if the franc eventually weakens.

"One day this bubble on the Swiss franc may burst," Belka said in parliament on Wednesday. "I don't know when, but when it bursts the franc may weaken and the borrowers whom we force to convert their loans will say 'you have deceived us again'."

About 550,000 Swiss franc mortgages held by Polish households became more expensive to service after Switzerland removed a cap on the franc's exchange rate in January.

Many borrowers accuse banks of not ensuring they were fully aware of the risks involved when they took out the loans. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Catherine Evans)